OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although more people are spending time in public places, health officials say the state’s coronavirus case numbers are only growing slightly.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 5,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 78 (3 deaths)

Alfalfa: 1

Atoka: 1

Beaver: 23

Beckham: 6

Blaine: 3

Bryan: 19 (1 death)

Caddo: 126 (10 deaths)

Canadian: 120 (3 deaths)

Carter: 15 (1 death)

Cherokee: 29 (1 death)

Choctaw: 12

Cimarron: 1

Cleveland: 472 (37 deaths)

Coal: 1

Comanche: 229 (3 deaths)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths)

Craig: 15

Creek: 85 (7 deaths)

Custer: 12

Delaware: 96 (16 deaths)

Dewey: 2

Garfield: 24 (1 death)

Garvin: 15 (1 death)

Grady: 68 (2 deaths)

Grant: 2

Greer: 66 (7 deaths)

Harper: 1

Haskell: 6

Jackson: 21 (1 death)

Jefferson: 3

Johnston: 3

Kay: 50 (7 deaths)

Kingfisher: 10

Kiowa: 6

Latimer: 6 (1 death)

Le Flore: 13 (1 death)

Lincoln: 19 (2 deaths)

Logan: 18 (1 death)

Love: 4

Major: 6 (1 death)

Marshall: 6

Mayes: 28 (4 deaths)

McClain: 95 (2 deaths)

McCurtain: 13

McIntosh: 10 (1 death)

Murray: 2

Muskogee: 30 (6 deaths)

Noble: 7

Nowata: 23

Okfuskee: 2

Oklahoma: 1,093 (51 deaths)

Okmulgee: 18

Osage: 92 (8 deaths)

Ottawa: 35 (2 deaths)

Pawnee: 29 (2 deaths)

Payne: 45 (1 death)

Pittsburg: 39 (3 deaths)

Pontotoc: 11 (2 deaths)

Pottawatomie : 57 (4 deaths)

Pushmataha: 2

Rogers: 72 (5 deaths)

Seminole: 21 (2 deaths)

Sequoyah: 14 (3 deaths)

Stephens: 25 (1 death)

Texas: 791 (4 deaths)

Tillman: 22 (1 death)

Tulsa: 814 (39 deaths)

Wagoner: 137 (17 deaths)

Washington: 304 (32 deaths)

Washita: 1

Woods: 3

Woodward: 1.

Authorities reported five additional deaths between April 22 and May 18. Officials say none of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

Two women in the 65 and older age group in Oklahoma County

A man and a woman in the 65 and older age group in Tulsa County

One woman in the 65 and older age group in Cleveland County.

So far, officials say 299 Oklahoma patients have died and 905 people have been hospitalized. Currently, 209 patients are hospitalized.

Oklahoma State Department of Health



According to health department data, officials believe 4,266 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.