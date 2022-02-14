OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the coming weeks, you may see COVID-19 related guidelines changing in stores or your place of work.

Amazon and Walmart are among the major retailers loosening or dropping COVID requirements for Oklahoma employees.

So, is this a sign of brighter days ahead?

“I think the nature of the pandemic is changing,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID-19 Officer. “We have a lot more tools now to deal with it.”

Bratzler constantly follows the data here in Oklahoma.

As of lately, he says the numbers have been encouraging.

“If you look at the number of cases per 100,000 in the population, we were well over 300 at the peak with omicron, we’re now down to 41. So, that’s about an 86% reduction in the total number of cases,” he said.

Bratzler credits the vaccines combined with available treatments for what appears to be a move closer to an endemic.

However, he warns that the unknown variable will always be the possibility of another variant.

“We didn’t expect omicron to be honest,” Bratzler said. “Remember, we were all happy when delta was going away, cases were falling in the fall then December hit and omicron came in. So there are other variants that are out there but none of them have seemed to take hold at least in the United States yet.”

As companies and other states consider changing or dropping COVID mandates, Bratzler urges caution.

“I’m struggling with it a little bit because I think if you are vaccinated and have received a booster or if you recently had COVID, you probably have pretty substantial protection at this point,” he said. “I think we can loosen restrictions, we just need to remember that when you’re in public, that there may be people around you that are at real risk of complications of the disease and we need to do what we can to protect them.”

Bratzler is worried about those at higher risk.

He says there’s ongoing conversations about how to best protect them with high quality masks, vaccines and treatments.

He, of course, says the best line of defense for all continues to be vaccines and boosters.