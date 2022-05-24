OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can kick off your Memorial Day Weekend by supporting local breweries in the Sooner State.

Beginning May 26, the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma is releasing the ‘Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail’ passport.

It will feature 51 Oklahoma breweries and allows users to earn prizes along the way.

Users can check in at each brewery on the digital passport, and earn prizes.

Organizers say passholders who check in to 30 breweries will earn a trail sticker. If you check in to 40, you earn a trail-themed koozie. Once all breweries are checked off the passport, they will earn an Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail pint glass.

In addition to driving customers to local businesses, the brewers will also be able to receive data about the customers that they may not have had prior to launching the passport.

“I’m most interested in seeing who our core customer is and how that changes over time,” said Jake Miller, owner of Heirloom Rustic Ale in Tulsa. “It’s easy to trust intuitions and feelings about who frequents your taproom, but this will be a great tool to give brewers actual data about who is filling our seats and drinking our pints.”

For more information or to sign up for the passport, head to Oklahoma Craft Brewers Association’s website.