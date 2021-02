MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A large explosion rocked an Oklahoma community on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to a large explosion in Major County, just about four miles south of Ames.

Explosion near Ames, Okla. Photo: Ty Gardner

Investigators soon learned that the explosion occurred in a natural gas pipeline in the area.

The pipeline suffered some damage, but no one was injured.