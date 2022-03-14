OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There was one buzzer-beating victory at the high school basketball state championships you likely haven’t heard about.

It didn’t come from a player on one of the teams, but instead a ref and his family.

The dad – able to referee two games in one day – and see the birth of his new son.

Kamron, Elisabeth, their twins and their newborn.

With two-year-old twin boys, the Ballard family is the definition of busy.

But the first time officiating championship games on one of Oklahoma’s biggest stages was something dad Kamron was able to find time for.

“I didn’t want to miss it,” he said.

But you know the old saying: “When you make plans, God laughs.”

That was the case for this growing family.

Elisabeth’s due date was March 18, so officiating games on the 9th seemed feasible.

However, little Easton was ready to steal the show.

“My contractions started about 1:00 in the morning,” Elisabeth recalled. “I didn’t wake him up because he had a big day.”

Eventually, her contractions got closer, so they went to the hospital.

The big state tournament game Kamron officiated.

Kamron stayed until he needed to leave for his 1:30 p.m. game at the tournament.

“The doctor had said as long as Easton and Elizabeth were okay, they were going to try to shoot for about 4 or 4:30 for Easton to be here,” Kamron said.

With about 5 minutes to play in the game, Easton got tired of waiting.

“So, I was like, oh boy,” said Elisabeth.

As soon as the game was done, Kamron got the text – dad duty was calling.

“I rushed to the hospital as quick as possible,” he said. “I had 20 minutes to spare and was able to see me there for all of Easton being born.”

Once everyone was settled, Kamron even made it back to officiate the 9 p.m. game!

Kamron, Elisabeth and newborn Easton.

“It’s a big deal, you know, for the players and the coaches, and they put in a lot of hard work to be able to get there, and us referees do as well,” said Kamron.

The family is now home in Edmond – happy and healthy – as the brothers are getting used to the new normal.

“They love him, no doubt, but they’re just having to adjust as far as attention wise from mom and dad,” Elisabeth said.

The Ballards say their story is proof that sometimes you can have it all.

“We had people praying, our prayer warriors praying that all God’s timing would work out and it did,” said Elisabeth.

“I’m really thankful,” Kamron said.

Kamron says there’s a shortage of officials for all sports and he hopes to see others get involved.