Oklahoma dairy company recalling raw milk products over listeria

CLAREMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local dairy company announced that it is recalling several products due to the confirmed detection of listeria.

Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc., located in Claremore, is recalling several raw milk products due to listeria being detected in a test sample.

The raw milk products were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the Swan Bros. Dairy in Claremore and includes raw whole milk, raw 2% milk, raw skim milk and raw heavy cream sold in pints.

So far, officials say one person has tested positive for the bacterial infection from the products.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Anyone who has purchased or received raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. is strongly urged to dispose of any remaining product.