Oklahoma dairy company recalls raw milk over listeria concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Raw milk produced by Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. of Claremore, Oklahoma is the subject of a statewide recall due to the confirmed detection of Listeria. Anyone who has purchased or received raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. is strongly urged to dispose of any remaining product.

The raw milk products were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the Swan Bros. Dairy in Claremore and include raw whole milk, raw 2% milk, raw skim milk and raw heavy cream sold in pints.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) says consumers should not drink or eat these products and they should be thrown away immediately.

ODAFF found the Listeria bacteria in a routine sample collected from Swan Bros. Dairy Inc.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Most illnesses likely occur due to consuming raw/non-pasteurized milk and milk products and undercooked meat products. Pasteurization kills food borne pathogens and harmful bacteria like Listeria.

If you have consumed any raw milk or raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc., it is recommended to dispose of the remaining product and contact your medical provider if you experience any symptoms.