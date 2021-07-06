Oklahoma death row inmate fighting sentence has died

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate who was fighting to overturn his death sentence for a 1999 killing in Oklahoma City has died.

The Oklahoman reports 64-year-old Jimmy Dean Harris died June 29 at a hospital from long-term health problems.

Harris was sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of his wife’s boss at an Oklahoma City transmission shop.

Harris shot and killed Merle Taylor on Sept. 1, 1999, at AAMCO Transmissions, where Harris had gone to confront his wife.

Harris was originally sentenced to death in 2001, but an appeals court threw out the sentence. A second jury chose death in 2005, but Harris was still challenging the sentence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

