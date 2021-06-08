Oklahoma death row inmate’s appeal denied by Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the appeal of an Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of beating a man to death with a hammer.

The court on Monday denied without comment the appeal of 49-year-old James Coddington.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1997 death of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale.

A defense attorney for Coddington declined comment.

Coddington argued in legal filings that he was not allowed to present testimony from an addiction psychiatrist that his addiction to cocaine chemically altered his brain to the point he could not form the malice to kill Hale.