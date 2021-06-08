Oklahoma death row inmate’s appeal denied by Supreme Court

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the appeal of an Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of beating a man to death with a hammer.

The court on Monday denied without comment the appeal of 49-year-old James Coddington.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1997 death of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale.

A defense attorney for Coddington declined comment.

Coddington argued in legal filings that he was not allowed to present testimony from an addiction psychiatrist that his addiction to cocaine chemically altered his brain to the point he could not form the malice to kill Hale.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report