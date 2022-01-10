Oklahoma death row inmates seeking execution injunction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A federal court in Oklahoma City will hold a hearing on two death row inmates’ requests to block their executions.

Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle are asking the court for an injunction to delay their executions following ‘issues’ with John Marion Grant’s execution in October.

The plaintiffs argue that since the state is relying on midazolam as part of the lethal injection, they are at risk of “severe pain and suffering.”

The motion urges the court to grant an injunction so the inmates are not executed before the trial on the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s execution protocol. That trial is expected to begin on Feb. 28.

Donald Grant’s execution is set for Jan. 27, while Gilbert Postelle’s execution is scheduled for Feb. 17.