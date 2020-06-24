Oklahoma Democratic leaders propose Oklahoma Virus Alert Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As coronavirus cases across the state continue to climb, Oklahoma Democratic leaders are calling out Governor Kevin Stitt for what they say is a “lack of leadership” during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Rep. Emily Virgin, Minority Leader of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, held a news conference to urge Gov. Stitt to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

Virgin says she and her colleagues were concerned when Gov. Stitt ignored warnings from public health officials regarding last weekend’s campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Tulsa.

“Ignoring the health community is not the leadership Oklahomans deserve during a pandemic,” Virgin said.

She says the governor also did not lead by example when he decided not to wear a mask at the public rally.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, Virgin says businesses across the metro are shutting their doors after employees become ill or because Oklahomans aren’t ready to go back in public just yet.

“Businesses deserve and the public deserves real guidance about what they should and should not be doing,” she said.

Virgin is calling for state leaders to implement the Oklahoma Virus Alert Program, a program that would provide businesses and the public with specific guidelines on what precautions they should take during the pandemic.

“You can easily move from one level to another on any given day, and so today, we could be red. Tomorrow, we could be orange,” Virgin said. “That would provide each person, each business with the guidance each morning in terms of how they should be going about their day, how they should be conducting their business.”

LATEST POSTS: