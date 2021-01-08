Oklahoma Democratic Party chair calling for jobs after Oklahoma House Reps. object to electoral college

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – All five of Oklahoma’s House Representatives voted to not certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Pennsylvania and Arizona Wednesday, forcing the chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party to call for their resignations.

KFOR reached out to all five representatives for interviews on their objections. We did not receive a reply. Alicia Andrews, the chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, said what they did Wednesday night should cost them their jobs.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” Andrews said.

Congress eventually counted the Electoral College votes Wednesday night after a mob stormed the building. Oklahoma House Representatives Stephanie Bice (OK-05), Kevin Hern (OK-01), Tom Cole (OK-O4), Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) and Frank Lucas (OK-03), all Republican, voted not to certify Biden’s win in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

“That should have been the sobering moment to make them stop, pause and realize that what they were doing was wrong,” Andrews said. “You owe Oklahoma an apology and if you can’t give us an apology, you need to give us your resignation.”

Sen. James Lankford was originally on that bandwagon. However, he changed his mind after the riots.

“We are headed towards tonight the certifications of Joe Biden as president,” Lankford said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

KFOR reached out via email for the interviews. Again, we did not hear back. Each of them released statements or tweets over the past couple days. All of them condemned the actions that took place on Capitol Hill, but still backed their decisions and beliefs of election fraud.

“They weren’t protecting us,” Andrews said.

Hern said in part that he had a duty to “stand firm with millions of Americans” who “share deep and legitimate concerns about the integrity of our election.” His full statement can be read in the image below:

Rep. Hern’s statement

Bice said in her statement that she objected to “ensure the security of elections across the country, not to overturn an election.” Her full statement can be read below:

Rep. Bice’s statement

“The way to protect us is to tell us the truth,” Andres said. “None of them are interested in doing that.”

Lucas said that he objected to “strengthen our election integrity.” Cole added in his statemet that his constituents asked him to “express their concerns with my vote on the floor.” Both of their statements can be read below:

Rep. Lucas’ statement

Rep. Cole’s statement

Andrews, however, is not buying it.

“We are patriots and we are part of this United States and need to move forward,” Andrews said.

Mullin had a tweet Wednesday night condemning the acts that took place on Capitol Hill and has previously explained why he intended to object. That tweet can be read below:

I 100% support peaceful protest but this is not it. What is happening at the Capitol right now is unacceptable and it has to stop immediately. — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) January 6, 2021

As of Thursday night, our questions to all five representatives on objecting and the events on Capitol Hill have not been answered.