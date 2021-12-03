Oklahoma Democratic Party to allow Independent voters in primary election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Independent voters in Oklahoma will be allowed to vote in the Democratic primaries in 2022 and 2023.

Every odd-numbered year, recognized political parties in Oklahoma are required to notify the State Election Board on whether or not the party will allow registered Independents to vote in the primary elections.

On Friday, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax announced that the Oklahoma Democratic Party will allow Independents to vote in its primaries in 2022 and 2023.

The Oklahoma Libertarian Party said it will close its primaries to Independent voters, and the Oklahoma Republican Party didn’t send a notification, which means Independents will not be able to vote in Republican primaries.

“This means, there is no change for unaffiliated voters in 2022. As was the case in 2020 and 2021, Independent voters may vote in Democratic Party primaries, but not in Republican or Libertarian primaries,” Ziriax said.

Under state law, because the Oklahoma Democratic Party decided to allow Independents to vote in its primaries, the deadline has been extended to December 15 for Libertarians and Republicans to make a final decision about allowing Independents to vote in their primaries.