Oklahoma Democratic Party warns against phone scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Democratic Party is warning the public about a dangerous phone scam targeting voters.

Officials say scammers are posing as representatives from the Oklahoma Democratic Party calling registered Democrats, asking for contributions,\ and getting credit card information from unsuspecting donors.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party has notified the Oklahoma Attorney General, Federal Trade Commission and the FBI concerning these suspicious calls.

The ODP says they do not call donors requiring their credit card information over the phone when fundraising.

If you should receive a phone solicitation from someone impersonating the Oklahoma Democratic Party and asking for your credit card information, please report these suspicious calls to the Oklahoma Democratic Party immediately at (405) 427-3366.

The ODP asks that you make note of the phone number and pertinent information about the call so that they can inform the authorities.