Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit obtains refunds for affected Oklahoma borrowers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit (DOCC) announced that it

has obtained refunds on behalf of Oklahoma borrowers that were improperly charged fees and costs related to collection attempts in connection with unpaid deferred deposit loans.

Refunds issued to Oklahoma borrowers in the last month total $119,263.77.

Combine that with the total amount of refunds to Oklahoma borrowers this past year, that totals $167,000 for similar violations as a result of the Department’s compliance efforts.

For inquiries related to eligibility for a refund, email questions@okdocc.ok.gov.