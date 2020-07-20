Oklahoma Department of Labor closing lobby due to spread of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the continuing spread of COVID-19, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Labor say they are closing their lobby to the public.

Officials say the closure is in an effort to protect its work staff and the public.

As a result, all interactions with the department will be conducted by telephone or electronically until further notice.

You can contact the Oklahoma Department of Labor at (405) 521-6100 or at 1-888-269-5353.

 In addition, you may contact the agency electronically at labor.commissioner@labor.ok.gov.

