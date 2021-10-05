Oklahoma Department of Transportation seeks public input on proposed highway improvements in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation personnel will host a virtual meeting to obtain community member input on proposed improvements to State Highway 51/Sixth Avenue in Stillwater.

Residents can provide input through an online virtual public involvement presentation, open now through Oct. 19. Go to www.odot.org/SH51Stillwater to learn more about the project and provide input, according to an ODOT news release.

“The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the proposed project and to solicit comments about the environmental and societal impact of the recommendations,” the news release states. “Participants may view the conceptual plan, an interactive project map, the traffic study, information on how driveways will be impacted as well as right-of-way information and a frequently asked questions section, among other menu tabs with more details and maps of the area.”

The proposed project, estimated to cost $26 million, extends from just west of South Western Road to just west of U.S. 177/South Perkins Road, according to the news release.

The project, a collaboration between ODOT and the City of Stillwater, is designed to remedy traffic congestion and improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.

The following proposed improvements are under consideration:

Additional turn lanes

Sidewalks

Improvements to the State Highway 51 and South Western Road intersection

Updating drainage

Offering improved downtown connections and aesthetics

ODOT hired design consultants to conduct a safety audit and multimodal corridor study. Construction costs, right-of-way and environmental constraints were taken into consideration.

The project is scheduled for FFY 2026 in the Eight-Year Construction Work Plan, but work may be divided into multiple projects according to cost and utility timelines.

The project presentation is web-based and without in-person meetings because of COVID-19 precautions.

Written comments about the project must be submitted one of the following ways:

Online at http://www.odot.org/SH51Stillwater through the Submit a Comment menu tab;

By mail to the Environmental Programs Division, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, 200 N.E. 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK, 73105; or

By email to environment@odot.org

Community members who do not have internet access can contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 200 N.E. 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or call (405) 325-3269.