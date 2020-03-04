Oklahoma Department of Wildlife can help ranchers struggling with coyotes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re out in rural Oklahoma, you might hear the howl of a coyote or two.

While the predators are often afraid of humans, they can cause issues for farmers and ranchers across the state.

Coyotes mainly feed on mice, squirrels, rabbits, gophers, deer, some fruits, and carrion. However, some coyotes will take advantage to prey on small livestock and poultry.

“We recognize the hard work and the great contributions of farmers and ranchers across the state, and we are eager to help them take care of any wildlife-related issues on their property,” said J.D. Strong, Director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “I encourage landowners to call their local Game Warden if they are experiencing problems with coyotes, and we’ll be happy to work through those issues with them on things like night-hunting permits, depredation permits or in connecting them with licensed Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators.”

Oklahoma has an open hunting season year-round for coyotes as long as the hunter has a hunting license. Landowners or agriculture lessees do not need a hunting license when hunting on their own property.

Those who are having problems with coyotes affecting ranching or farming operations can contact the Wildlife Services Division at the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry for help.

In some circumstances, ODAFF agents can come to the property to assist landowners with coyote problems.