Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announces free fishing days in June

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – If you’re ready to cast a line, you can do it for free for two days in June, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced last week.

On June 6 and 7, everyone can fish without a state fishing license on Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days.

“These are some of the best days to take a newcomer or youth fishing with you,” said Skylar St. Yves, fishing coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “There’s no state fishing license requirements, so someone who has never been before can just wake up in the morning and head out for a fun day of fishing. And someone from out of state can visit and enjoy what Oklahoma’s waters have to offer without worrying about having a state fishing license.”

Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days almost 40 years ago and has since been followed by dozens of other states that have established similar days.

“License sales are one of the primary sources of funding for the Department,” said Barry Bolton, Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Department. “Sportsmen and sportswomen pay for conservation projects when they buy a license. The Department’s Free Fishing Days can help us introduce new anglers and ensure that great fishing and habitat work will continue for years to come. There’s no excuse not to take someone fishing on June 6 and 7. The weather is usually nice, the fishing is great and, best of all, it’s free.”

While Free Fishing Days allows people to fish without having a state fishing license, anglers still must abide by all other fishing regulations including daily bag limits and size restrictions.

And, even though the outdoors are always open in Oklahoma, the wildlife department encourages everyone to heed health officials’ recommendations for staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For anglers, it’s easy to distance yourself from others by the length of an adult’s fishing rod.

Participants in Free Fishing Days should know that local permit requirements may still apply June 6-7 at specific fishing areas such as city lakes. Also, all of Lake Texoma is open for free fishing June 6, but free fishing will only apply to the Oklahoma portion of the lake on June 7. Anglers must abide by all Texas fishing license and permit requirements when fishing the Texas portion of Lake Texoma on June 7.