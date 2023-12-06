OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife announced on Wednesday night that Conservation Director J.D. Strong has resigned effective immediately.

ODWC Assistant Director Wade Free was named Interim Director by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission following Strong’s resignation.

Strong stated the following regarding his decision to resign:

After much prayer, and after more than 31 years of state service, I have decided to step down as Director of the ODWC, effective immediately.

This decision is bittersweet. I have loved every minute of working alongside the wonderful people that comprise the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, watching them passionately and skillfully nurture a better environment for our fish and wildlife, and for the Oklahomans who get to enjoy them. Our state is unquestionably better because of ODWC’s dedicated team of professionals, and I thank them for the privilege of working alongside them for these past seven years.

Having been ODWC Director for the past seven years, I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished together. As with previous exits, I’ve always tried to leave with no regrets, as well as to leave the woodpile higher than I found it. My hope and belief are this is the case here.

I still have many productive years ahead of me and want to take advantage of a couple of exciting new opportunities in the works.

I have no doubt that ODWC’s future is bright, and I will be cheering for the continued success of the Department every step of the way.

J.D. Strong, former Director of ODWC