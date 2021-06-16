Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections to close minimum security prison

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. (KFOR) – A minimum security prison in Woodward County is set to be closed because the facility is becoming harder to maintain in order to ensure safety standards.

William S. Key Correctional Center, located in Fort Supply, Okla., will close by the end of the year, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections news release.

“The decision to close a facility is always a difficult one,” said ODOC Director Scott Crow. “However, in order to assure the safety of our staff and inmates and act as proper stewards of the taxpayer funds we are entrusted with, this decision had to be made.”

ODOC officials decided to close the prison following a “long review process.”

The facility is over 50 years old and repair and operation costs have continually increased, according to the news release.

Inmate housing units were built in 1947 and 1951, but were not built to prison specifications.

Maintaining the prison’s infrastructure to a safe standard became untenable, officials said.

Approximately 140 employees work at the prison. ODOC officials said in the news release they would address the needs of those workers during the transition, but did not give specifics as to how.

The 1,000 inmates currently housed at the facility will be transferred to other minimum security prisons.