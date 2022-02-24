OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are continuing to treat slick and hazardous interstates and highways across much of the state.

Crews are busy treating roadways in either all or parts of Southwestern, Southern, Southeastern, East-central and Northeastern Oklahoma.

Northwestern, Western and Northcentral Oklahoma highways are now mostly clear, ODOT officials said Thursday night.

Central Oklahoma highway driving lanes, including in the Oklahoma City metro area, are now clear. However, ramps and shoulders remain covered in sleet and ice and are slick in spots, officials said.

Interstate 35 conditions from Oklahoma City to the Texas state line have improved. I-35 driving lanes are mostly clear, but shoulders and ramps remain slick and icy. The I-35 corridor from the metro area north to the Kansas state line ranges from wet in spots to clear.

Intestate 40 is slick and hazardous from Shawnee to the Arkansas state line. I-40 is slick in spots across central areas of the state, but is clear in Western Oklahoma.

US-69 conditions in Eastern Oklahoma have improved. The highway is still slick in spots.

Crews will continue treating slick areas overnight.

ODOT officials ask drives to use caution, saying some ramps and shoulders are slick in spots, including I-44 on the H.E. Bailey, Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes.

“Drivers should continue to use extreme caution overnight and into the morning as many highways will remain slick and black ice can form. It will take time to clear accumulated ice due to very low overnight temperatures. ODOT and OTA crews will continue plowing and salt/sand operations in all affected counties and on all affected turnpikes,” officials said.

Drivers are asked to do the following during snow and icy conditions:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

Motorists can check current road and weather conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.