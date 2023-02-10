OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) game warden recently made a patriotic rescue near Checotah.

Game Warden Jake Rowland responded to a call about an injured bald eagle.

When Rowland arrived, he found the bird with an injured wing.

Despite the injury, the eagle remained spirited and gave Rowland a run for his money.

However, Rowland was eventually able to corner it and wrap it in an American flag (blanket) for transport to the vet.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

“Shout out to our buddy Jake, whom we are now referring to as the raptor wrangler for the foreseeable future (or until he wrangles something else),” said ODWC on Twitter.

ODWC says thankfully, the wing injury was a clean break and the eagle is expected to recover fully with rehabilitation.