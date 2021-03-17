Oklahoma deputies arrest theft suspect wearing stolen sheriff’s jacket

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one man is behind bars following a series of thefts in Wagoner County.

On March 15, officials with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man and a woman trying to steal a trailer with construction equipment on it. However, the suspects’ truck got stuck in the mud.

At that point, authorities say the couple attempted to hotwire another vehicle.

“After a failed attempt at hotwiring the truck, the male ran around the home and located another truck and attempted to break into that truck,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The suspect soon realized the truck didn’t have a battery, so he allegedly broke into a shed and found a battery.

At that point, the homeowner’s husband arrived home.

The suspect jumped into a third truck and tried to drive away, but the homeowner was chasing after them.

Deputies say the suspect crashed the stolen truck and ran into the woods.

A K9 deputy was able to track the suspects to a home approximately one mile north of the crash site.

Investigators asked for help searching for the suspects from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

“While searching for the male suspect, it was discovered that two Rogers County Patrol vehicles had been broken into with several items taken,” the sheriff’s office posted.

Eventually, deputies were able to find Tyler Duncan.

Officials with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office say a homeowner spotted Duncan, who was wearing a stolen sheriff’s jacket, and offered to give him a ride. The homeowner ended up driving him right to the deputies who were searching for him.

Duncan was arrested on one count of possession of a stolen automobile, two counts of attempted larceny of a vehicle, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of larceny of a vehicle, two counts of third-degree burglary from a vehicle, and one count of obstructing an officer.