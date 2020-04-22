Oklahoma deputies arrest woman wanted in several states

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma County say they have arrested a woman who was wanted in several states for various crimes.

Earlier this week, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received information about a suspect who had stolen the identity of an employee at Tinker Air Force Base.

Deputies went to a motel in Midwest City and confronted 34-year-old Krystle Motley.

Investigators say Motley gave them several fake names and birth dates, making it difficult to identify her.

Eventually, the warrant team was able to positively identify her and found that she was wanted in several states for crimes. In fact, she was even listed as armed and dangerous.

Motley was arrested on complaints of embezzlement, credit card fraud, and false identification.