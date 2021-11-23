Oklahoma deputies: Child found safe after abduction from church

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Johnston County say a child is back home after being abducted from a church in Carter County.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office learned about a child abduction from a church on Gene Autry Rd. in Carter County.

Deputies were able to find the suspect’s vehicle and pulled the vehicle over in Ravia.

Officials say the child was found safe and was unharmed.

Several subjects were detained as the investigation continues.

Authorities say the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police will work the case together.