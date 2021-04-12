Oklahoma deputies discover 45 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana during traffic stop

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies in Kingfisher County seized dozens of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana during a traffic stop.

On April 8, two Kingfisher County deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Hwy 51 near Hennessy.

During the traffic stop, K9 Stryker arrived and ran a free air search around the vehicle. At that point, Stryker alerted that drugs were present in the vehicle.

Officers ultimately found 45 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk of the car.

The driver, who was from Texas, was arrested on a complaint of drug trafficking.