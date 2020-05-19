Oklahoma deputies, firefighter help man ahead of heavy rainfall

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is safe after going camping in northeastern Oklahoma ahead of heavy rainfall last week.

On May 14, Wagoner County K-9 Deputy D. Watkins and K. Phillips were called to the Toppers area to check on an individual walking.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a male who said he wanted to get away “from the house for a few days and camp in the area,” said the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies were assisted by Toppers firefighter J. Watson.

The man did not have a tent or sleeping bag, so the deputies and Watson provided him a tent and sleeping bag to use.

Deputies told the man to use caution as upcoming rain was in the forecast, posing a threat for flash flooding.

Several days later, on Monday, Watkins was contacted by the man’s brother.

The sheriff’s office says it was discovered that the man had walked about a mile deeper into the woods and set up the tent on a high area.

The rain started and the man stayed dry, even with four inches of rainfall.

The man’s camping area turned into an island that was a 25-foot circle, said the sheriff’s office.

He was picked up by fishermen after getting their attention and safely taken to the boat ramp area in Toppers.

The man’s brother sent the following message to Watkins:

“Again, I can’t thank you enough for going the extra mile to help my brother, I don’t think he could have endured 4″ of rain without that tent. Your thoughtfulness probably saved his life. He is back home with family and they were both really glad to see each other. He was ready to be back home.”

