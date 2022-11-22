CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office helped some local families get what they needed for a Thanksgiving feast.

Sheriff’s deputies hosted their second annual Operation Hungry Santa event on Monday.

“This is what we want for our community, to continue to give back,” said Sheriff Chris Amason. “This was a special day for everyone involved.”

In total, donors gave $7,000 to help provide for those in need.

Sheriff Amason says his office was able to identify several families in the community who were struggling this holiday season.

“Thinking about the next day, like how am I gonna be able to eat tomorrow? Or how are we gonna make it the next day? Just being able to rest easy knowing, hey, he’s got something. He’s gonna eat. We’re not gonna be hungry. It’s a really good feeling,” one woman said.

Families were given food for a Thanksgiving meal and Christmas presents.