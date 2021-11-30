Oklahoma deputies recover $120,000 worth of stolen equipment

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies in Pottawatomie County are searching for the rightful owners of some heavy pieces of machinery.

On Monday, deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about possible stolen equipment.

When deputies arrived at the area near 45th Street and Econtuchka Rd., they found several pieces of heavy machinery.

Investigators say the stolen equipment is worth about $120,000.

At this point, officials are working to find the owners of the property.