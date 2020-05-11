Oklahoma deputy hailed a hero after saving unconscious man

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma deputy is being hailed a hero after saving an unconscious man’s life last month.

On April 22, just after 7:30 p.m., Wagoner County Deputies E. Cahanin, K. Phillips, and T. Fisher were dispatched to the 10000 Block of South 275th East Avenue in the Coweta area for an unconscious male subject.

When they arrived, they found a male not breathing and bleeding heavily from this mouth.

Fisher moved the male from the bed to the floor and performed CPR.

The sheriff’s office says because of Fisher’s actions, the victim regained a pulse and began to breathe before Coweta first responders arrived.

Deputies stayed with the victim until Coweta EMS arrived on scene to assist.

The victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Officials say the victim’s significant other was “very thankful” for Fisher’s quick, life-saving actions.

“This is another outstanding example that proves I have some of the best deputies around,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. “The selfless acts that they perform daily amazes and humbles me. I am so immensely proud of Deputy Fisher for his heroic actions that evening. Without his quick thinking and medical assistance this could have been an incredibly sad outcome for the victim’s family.”