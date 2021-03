BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma deputy was killed in the line of duty during a fight at a county jail.

A fight involving 17 people facing drug charges broke out at the Washington County Jail in Bartlesville.

Officials say a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during the fight. The deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died hours later.

So far, that deputy’s name has not been released.