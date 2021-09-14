Oklahoma deputy recovering after crash; driver arrested

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A deputy in Pawnee County is recovering after being injured in a wreck this past weekend.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 11, Pawnee County Deputy Scott McCowen was responding to a non-emergency call when he was involved in a wreck.

Investigators say McCowen was heading eastbound on Hwy 64 when a Dodge Ram attempted to turn southbound onto 35400 Road.

Officials say the Dodge pulled in front of McCowen, and McCowen hit the truck with his 2019 Ford Explorer SUV.

After the crash, the driver of the Dodge, identified as Isaac Lowell Haga, ran from the scene. However, he was taken into custody in a pasture about 20 minutes later.

Haga told deputies that he ran because he didn’t have a driver’s license, had a firearm on him, and was a convicted felon. He also admitted to smoking meth before driving.

Haga was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, operating a vehicle under revocation, possession of a schedule 2 narcotic, possession of a schedule 1 narcotic, leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to wear a seatbelt, and failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

Deputy McCowen suffered head, knee, and leg injuries but was released from the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.