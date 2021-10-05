Oklahoma deputy rescues missing man trapped in vehicle wreckage

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Wagoner County rescued a missing man who was involved in a car accident earlier this month.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, a woman said that her father left to go to the Coweta Dollar Store, but never came back.

The next day, the woman called the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office to report her father missing.

At that point, Wagoner County Deputy Bill Sieg began investigating and believed the victim could be in danger.

Deputy Sieg, along with other deputies and members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, immediately coordinated a search along the route of where the victim would have traveled to go to the Dollar Store.

Officials say Deputy Sieg was using binoculars and spotted an object in the tree line near the roadway in the area of Hwy 51 B and E. 171st St. As he got closer, he realized that it was a wrecked vehicle.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 3, Sieg jumped a fence and ran to the vehicle, where he found the victim pinned in the wreckage.

Officials learned that the victim had been trapped for 14 hours.

“I’m so proud of Deputy Bill Sieg. His tenacity and expert abilities saved a life today,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. “I’m also very happy how the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is quick to partner with other law enforcement agencies to serve the public.”