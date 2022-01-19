Oklahoma deputy walking after being shot seven times

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma deputy who was shot seven times is making strides in his recovery.

In October, Pottawatomie County Deputy Gary Knoles responded to a home in Bethel Acres on a domestic violence call.

When Knoles arrived at the home, officials say he was shot seven times by 27-year-old Braedon Chesser.

“When I heard seven, that was pretty unbelievable,” said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth of when he heard the number of times Knoles was hit. “I was upset. I was a little angry. I said a prayer on my way to the scene.”

Knoles was pulled to safety by other officers and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

In November, Knoles was released from the hospital but was still in a wheelchair.

On Tuesday, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office shared video of Knoles walking with a knee brace.

“We are proud to announce Deputy Knoles is walking around!! Congrats Deputy Knoles we are all proud of you and can’t wait for you to come back to work!!” the department posted.

As for the gunman, Chesser was found dead in a section of woods located about 100 yards behind his Bethel Acres home.

Chesser’s estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, was also found dead inside the home.