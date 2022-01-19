Oklahoma deputy walking after being shot seven times

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
image of Pottawatomie County Crime scene

Pottawatomie County Crime scene

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma deputy who was shot seven times is making strides in his recovery.

In October, Pottawatomie County Deputy Gary Knoles responded to a home in Bethel Acres on a domestic violence call.

When Knoles arrived at the home, officials say he was shot seven times by 27-year-old Braedon Chesser.

“When I heard seven, that was pretty unbelievable,” said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth of when he heard the number of times Knoles was hit. “I was upset. I was a little angry. I said a prayer on my way to the scene.”

Knoles was pulled to safety by other officers and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

In November, Knoles was released from the hospital but was still in a wheelchair.

On Tuesday, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office shared video of Knoles walking with a knee brace.

“We are proud to announce Deputy Knoles is walking around!! Congrats Deputy Knoles we are all proud of you and can’t wait for you to come back to work!!” the department posted.

As for the gunman, Chesser was found dead in a section of woods located about 100 yards behind his Bethel Acres home.

Chesser’s estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, was also found dead inside the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter