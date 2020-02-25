Oklahoma DHS launching new website for child support cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with a state agency announced that it has launched a new website for child support customers.

Oklahoma Human Services announced that Oklahomans can apply for child support and view extensive information about their cases at its new website.

“Digital transformation is essential to Oklahoma becoming a top 10 state,” said Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe. “The OK Benefits Program is looking to modernize anything that touches citizens. We’re looking at how we provide information to families so that they can achieve or maintain self-sufficiency, and we’re putting it all in one place at www.okbenefits.org.”

Officials say that clients can complete and submit child support applications online, check the status of an application, check child support hearing and appointment dates, and look at child support payments by case on the site.

Later this year, the site will add more services for Adult and Family Services, Child Support Services, and Child Welfare Services.

“The OK Benefits Program reflects our ongoing commitment to improving safety, health, independence and productivity in Oklahoma. It showcases our True North customer focus by modernizing processes and improving service” said Justin Brown, director of OKDHS. “This website will quickly become the public’s doorway into many of the services we provide that improve outcomes for children and families.”