OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Disability Law Center (ODLC) is investigating allegations of abuse by caregivers at the Robert M. Greer Center after two men were arrested by Enid Police on November 14.

ODLC is the designated Protection and Advocacy (P&A) system of Oklahoma, giving the organization extensive access to investigate suspected abuse and neglect at public and private facilities.

ODLC says the ongoing investigation will include onsite facility visits, record reviews, and interviews with individuals connected to the allegations such as Greer Center clients.

“This is a very serious situation; the allegations that we have heard so far are absolutely horrible. We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure this situation is thoroughly investigated,” said Joy Turner, Director of Investigation and Monitoring for ODLC.

“Anyone with information about abuse or neglect of a person with a disability, whether at the Greer Center or elsewhere, should report it to our office. All information provided to ODLC is always kept confidential.”

The investigation is expected to continue for several months. If you have any information about abuse at Greer or another facility serving people with disabilities, contact ODLC at 800-880-7755.