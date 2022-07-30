OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State of Oklahoma’s moratorium on processing applications for new grower, processor and dispensary licenses begins in late August.

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority personnel issued a news release Saturday to clarify that the moratorium begins Aug. 26, not Aug. 1, as previously stated in OMMA communication.

Agency officials misinterpreted the effective date of HB 3208, the legislation that created the moratorium.

The bill states that the moratorium begins Aug. 1. However, the bill did not earn enough votes to meet the state’s two-thirds vote requirement for bills to take effect sooner than 90 days after adjournment. The moratorium, therefore, cannot begin until the legislation takes effect, which is Aug. 26.

“We made a mistake and interpreted the bill as written without taking the vote count into consideration,” said OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry. “We’re double-checking every piece of legislation affecting OMMA from the last legislative session to ensure this won’t be repeated. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and we fell short in this instance. We hope the transparency in our message today is evidence that we take seriously the trust Oklahomans place in OMMA.”

OMMA will cease processing new grower, processor and dispensary license applications at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022.