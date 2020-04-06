Oklahoma dispensary to provide free lunches to those in need

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – As a record number of people file for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, an Oklahoma dispensary is hoping to help those in need during these uncertain times.

“With so many people without jobs, and struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, I wanted to find a tangible way to help out,” said Fire Leaf co-owner Tyler Doolittle.

Doolittle decided to order 1,500 meals from The Yellow Rose Theatre in Moore in order to hand out to people in need.

Over the next three weeks, select Fire Leaf locations will provide free catered boxed lunches to anyone who could use a meal on Thursdays and Fridays.

“You don’t need be a patient, or even have an OMMA card to get a free lunch. If you need a meal, come get one. It’s that simple,” says Doolittle.

Organizers say meals will be served in drive-thru style in front of each location.

Fire Leaf is passing out free lunches from 11am – 1pm every Thursday and Friday from April 2nd through April 17th at the following locations:



Thursday, April 2nd: Fire Leaf West, 8017 W. Reno Ave, OKC 11am – 1pm

Friday, April 3rd: Fire Leaf Norman, 751 S. Canadian Trails Dr. STE #120, Norman 11am – 1pm

Wednesday, April 8th: Fire Leaf SW 104th, 2810 SW 104th St., OKC 11am -1pm

Thursday, April 9th: Fire Leaf Edmond, 1327 S. Broadway, Edmond 11am – 1pm

Friday, April 10th: Fire Leaf The Village, 9606 N. May Ave, The Village OK 11am – 1pm

Thursday April 16th: Fire Leaf Stockyards City, 2501 SW 15th St., OKC

Friday, April 17th: Fire Leaf South Western, 7876 S. Western Ave, OKC.