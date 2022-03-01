POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — A group of District Attorneys from across Oklahoma are asking the state auditor to investigate the DA of Lincoln and Pottawatomie Counties, Allan Grubb. The DA Is also reportedly under an investigation on secret, but legal, deals he’s been making with offenders.

“The District Attorney Council’s Council is obstructing justice,” said DA Allan Grubb.

DA Grubb is under fire, after a group of district attorney’s asked State Auditor and Inspector to investigate his office’s finances.

The group District Attorney Council, or DAC, provided News 4 with this statement.

“Mr. Grubb failed to remit monies to cover the costs for his employee’s salaries in the amount of $467,807.21. In addition, he failed to submit monies to pay his IT User fees for the employees of his District resulting in a total amount owed of $679,198.21. The deficit was addressed by the governing board of the Council in a public meeting held September 7, 2021 at which time Mr. Grubb signed an agreement (attached). The plan for repayment has been addressed each month since September 7, 2021 at the monthly publicly held meeting of the Council. (October 7, 2021, November 10, 2021, December 16, 2021, January 20, 2022 and February 17, 2022) In a previous open meeting Mr. Grubb indicated that he would request a forensic audit of his own accounts by the State Auditor and Inspector. The financial status of District 23 was listed as an agenda item for the February 17, 2022 meeting. Mr. Grubb failed to appear at that meeting. After it was learned that DA Grubb failed to follow through with his promise to request a forensic audit on his own, the Council voted unanimously to support DA Prater’s request to seek a statutorily authorized audit.” Kathryn Boyle Brewer, Executive Coordinator of District Attorney Council

“There are people in that group that do not like my ideas of criminal justice reform,” said Grubb.

State Auditor and Inspector, Cindy Byrd, confirms she will be investigating all financial accounts of the district.

“District Attorney David Prater sent my office an official request to conduct a forensic audit of the District Attorney’s office in District 23,” said Cindy Byrd, Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector. “The audit will include all financial accounts of the district.”

According to published reports, state agents are now calling into question Grubb’s admitted and legal dealings with low-level offenders. The deals are called Deferred Prosecution Agreements, or DPAs, which allow prosecutors to strike up a monetary deal with offenders, in return for no charges or jail time.

Grubb said he only uses the DPAs for low-level and misdemeanor offenses.

“People that really need the chance so they don’t cloud their future,” said Grubb. “That’s what I ran on, that we would not prosecute low-level crimes and ruin people’s ability to get jobs.”

The DA showed News 4 the DPAs filed in the month of January, totaling $5,850 for the office.

“You see the deals that were made out of Pott county?” he asked. “Literally a handful.”

However, Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth doesn’t buy it.

“If he showed you a handful then he’s deceiving you. That’s bull,” he said.

Sheriff Booth said he had to shut down a program where offenders, who are now getting DPAs, would provide community service instead of jail time. A problem Grubb says was out of his control.

“I think the pandemic shut down most of that,” he said.

“That was a big, fat lie. And I called him out on it right on the spot,” said Booth.

DA Grubb maintains he asked for an audit for his office back in October, but never heard back. The District Attorney said he has nothing to hide and is transparent with the finances. He provided News 4 with the financial statements below.

Published reports allege Grubb is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. The bureau told News 4 they can neither confirm or deny this.