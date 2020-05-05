Oklahoma district attorney speaking out about convicted murderers being considered for parole

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma district attorney is speaking out against several convicted murderers who are being considered for parole.

Payne and Logan County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas says that she is objecting to the parole for three convicted murderers.

Carlton Cole was convicted of killing his 2-year-old child in 1998 in Payne County. He was sentenced to life in prison following a plea agreement.

Douglas Gray was convicted in 1988 for the murder of a young Guthrie teacher. He was sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the crime.

James Davis was originally convicted of killing an OSU student outside a Stillwater tavern in 1987. The case was reversed on appeal, but Davis agreed to plead guilty and be sentenced to life in prison plus 35 years.

The district attorney is also objecting to the commutation for Breyannah Kinnard-Rivers, who was convicted of three counts of child abuse by injury and two counts of child abuse by failure to protect from harm in 2018.

“These crimes are designated by law as 85% crimes, meaning an inmate must serve 85% of the sentence before they can be considered for parole. Judges and juries believe this law and take it into account when they impose sentences. The current Pardon and Parole Board is considering commutations as a way to get around the 85% requirement. They are also considering commutations for persons who receive sentences of Life without the Possibility of Parole. Earlier this year, they voted to commute a defendant serving a jury imposed sentence of Life without the Possibility of Parole to 20 years. That recommendation is on the Governor’s desk and we have strongly protested it. We are very opposed to this practice as it violates state and federal guarantees of separation of powers and the right of the Legislature to establish punishment for crimes. The Board is supposed to be neutral. However, it appears some on the Board are using their positions to further their own stated political agendas and personal belief systems,” Thomas said.

In addition, Thomas says that she has filed a request to have two members of the board disqualified from hearing cases arising out of Payne County or Logan County.

Last year, Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Kelly Doyle and Adam Luck to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Doyle is also the deputy executive director at the Center for Employment Opportunities, which is an organization that provides employment and training to people who were recently released from prison.

Luck also serves on the center’s board of directors.

“As a sitting DA, it would obviously be inappropriate for someone in my position to sit on this Board. Persons who practice felony criminal defense in the State are prohibited from sitting on the Board. We are simply saying these two people come to the consideration of these cases from a biased perspective. Victims, and others who are protesting early release, can’t help but doubt whether these two Board members will fairly consider their arguments.”