OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma doctor turned himself into Midwest City police on accusations of mingling poison.

“This is a very serious charge,” said Attorney Ed Blau.

On Dec. 24, 2021, a woman claimed she went on a date with ophthalmologist, Dr. Kamran Massoumi when she was allegedly drugged.

The pair had dinner at Opus Steakhouse. According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police Massoumi invited her to Omni hotel for drinks.

Dr. Kamran Massoumi

When she got to the Omni, the victim claimed Massoumi had champagne and a poured glass waiting for her. The doctor was caught on surveillance video putting a white powdery substance into the woman’s drink, according to court records.

“In my 15 years of experience in criminal law, this is the first time I’ve ever actually seen this charge presented for an arrest warrant,” said Blau.

Blau is not connected to this case but offered his legal perspective.

The affidavit states the two walked up to the doctor’s hotel room to see the skyline. That’s when the victim claims she felt “novacane all over her body.” She was “dizzy,” and her body “began to feel numb.”

“Based on the statements in the affidavit, it would seem like the suspect in the case put the poison or whatever was in the woman’s drink, possibly for purposes of some kind of sexual assault,” said Blau.

In her victim protection order, the woman stated, “Kamran told me to lie down and began groping my body. I pushed him away.”

She claimed she pushed him away and called a friend to come to pick her up. She said the doctor “threatened her, and she’s afraid he could kill her.”

“If he is ultimately charged with this crime, it’s very serious because if he were to go to trial and he was to be convicted, the minimum the jury could give him would be five years in prison and the maximum life in prison,” said Blau.

KFOR called Dr. Massoumi’s Lawton office to see if he could speak, and the assistant said he was in surgery Friday morning. Officials say the doctor turned himself into the police Thursday night.