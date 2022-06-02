OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma doctor has been charged after he allegedly drugged a woman on a date.

On Dec. 24, 2021, a woman claimed she went on a date with ophthalmologist Dr. Kamran Massoumi when she was allegedly drugged.

The pair had dinner at Opus Steakhouse.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police Massoumi invited her to the Omni hotel for drinks.

Dr. Kamran Massoumi

When she got to the Omni, the victim claimed Massoumi had champagne and a poured glass waiting for her. The doctor was caught on surveillance video putting a white powdery substance into the woman’s drink, according to court records.

The affidavit states the two walked up to the doctor’s hotel room to see the skyline. That’s when the victim claims she felt “novacane all over her body.” She was “dizzy,” and her body “began to feel numb.”

In her victim protection order, the woman stated, “Kamran told me to lie down and began groping my body. I pushed him away.”

She claimed she pushed him away and called a friend to come to pick her up. She said the doctor “threatened her, and she’s afraid he could kill her.”

On Thursday, Massoumi was charged in Oklahoma County District Court.

He was charged with one count of biochemical assault.