Oklahoma doctor explains how COVID-19 vaccine works

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across Oklahoma, health officials are working to vaccinate as many people as possible against the virus.

Although thousands of people are scrambling to try and get the vaccine as soon as possible, many don’t know how the vaccine works once they get the shot.

Dr. David Chansolme, medical director of infection prevention at INTEGRIS Health, says the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine do not contain the novel coronavirus. Instead, the vaccine uses mRNA to teach your body how to fight off COVID-19.

In other words, you cannot be infected with COVID-19 from the vaccine.

Even after you get both doses of the vaccine, Oklahomans are encouraged to wash their hands, wear their masks, and maintain social distance from others.