Oklahoma doctor: Flu shots extremely important during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, health experts are concerned about how the annual flu season will play in role in the cases across the United States.

Health experts are warning of a potential “twindemic” with COVID and flu seeing a potential case uptick over the winter months, according to the New York Times.

For that reason, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield is urgently pushing people to get a flu shot and for companies to find ways to provide shots to its employees.

Along those same lines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, is saying the flu shot could “at least blunt the effect of one of those two potential respiratory infections.”

The CDC notes flu season happens in the fall and winter months with a usual peak between December and February. The impact of a flu season varies depending on the year. The CDC says flu activity usually starts to increase around October and can continue as late as May.

Flu and COVID share some symptoms: fever, headache, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID Officer, says it will be extremely important to get a flu shot this year to protect your respiratory system. However, he says that precautions, like wearing a mask in public, will likely also slow the spread of the flu virus.

“Both of these are respiratory viruses, COVID-19 virus and influenza, so the prevention measures we’ve put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 should also slow the spread of influenza. So that’s what we’ve seen in the Southern Hemisphere, is that countries that have implemented a policy that includes influenza vaccine plus all of the other policies that they’ve put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have seen much less influenza this year. I can’t emphasize enough though, it’s going to be very, very important that everybody get their flu shot this year because the one thing you do not want to have happen is to get COVID and influenza at the same time,” Dr. Bratzler said.

Within a couple of weeks, Oklahoma health officials said people can expect to see higher daily numbers of published positive coronavirus cases because they hope to be publishing positive COVID cases based on three different indicators.

“We’re seeing about 750 new cases a day just based on the PCR tests that are being run in the state. I think you mentioned that there’s discussions that the rapid antigen tests are going to start being counted in our case counts. And right now, if you go to the CDC website, you see that in addition to those 59,000 cases we already know about, there’s another 5,300 or so cases that have been confirmed, most likely, through rapid antigen tests. So we’re going to see our numbers jump, but I think it’s important to count those extra tests because, first, the positive antigen test that you often get at a place like an urgent care center is actually very good. It shows that you have COVID-19 and then secondly, it allows us to do better local planning if we know what the actual number of cases are in our community,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: