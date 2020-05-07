Oklahoma doctor makes passionate plea for public to wear masks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma doctor says that although places are starting to reopen to the public, Oklahomans should still take precautions.

For several weeks, state leaders issued orders and proclamations as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the community.

As businesses begin to reopen with certain restrictions, there has been pushback from many Oklahomans.

Some Oklahomans have spoken out, saying they refuse to wear a mask in public while supporting local small businesses and farmers.

In some instances, there have even been violent outbursts because of dining room restrictions.

While it is a frustrating time for everyone, Dr. Lee Jennings, with Geriatric Medicine at OU Medicine, says those small inconveniences can make a big difference in the life of another Oklahoman.

“We’re not a people that want to live in fear. I would say, we want to face this with confidence, armed with the tools that we have and that’s being smart. So that’s going out with a mask, using hand sanitation, keeping your physical distancing, limiting those outings for a little bit longer. If we see a rise in cases, there’s a risk that we’re gonna kind of turn the dimmer switch the other direction and we don’t want that. We want to try to keep it slow, keep it steady, protect our most vulnerable members of society so we don’t inadvertently spread it,” she said.

While most people are experiencing social isolation fatigue, Dr. Jennings says that you might try and lean on your support system to remember why the protection is necessary.

“Those things are really important to remind us that we’re part of a larger community. If you think, very recently, Oklahoma commemorated 25 years of the Oklahoma Murrah Building bombing. I was a teenager then and I remember watching the television and watching, ‘Wow, look at those people going back into that building to help.’ Right? Or thinking about the tornadoes. ‘Look at those people who are helping each other in the community to rebuild.’ This is a different type of crisis, but it’s a crisis that I know we can rise to the occasion. And right now, wearing your mask and being responsible about how you can prevent the spread of the virus is that response. So be armed with that, be confident with that, contribute that. Think about this mask as a symbol of love for your state and for your community,” she said.