Oklahoma doctor provides information you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the first batches of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Oklahoma.

Now, health experts say there are a few things you should know about the vaccine.

“The cavalry is coming. They are just over the hill and they will be here very, very soon. We’re all excited here at INTEGRIS. We’re all excited here in Oklahoma about getting the vaccine soon so that we can start protecting ourselves and hopefully start getting back to normal,” said Dr. David Chansolme, INTEGRIS Medical Director Infection Prevention.

Dr. Chansolme says he is very excited for the vaccines, saying he actually participated in the Moderna vaccine trials.

“They did not take shortcuts on the science. The science is sound. The data evaluation is sound. The goal, of course, is to get the vaccine out because we’re in the middle of a pandemic with over 200,000 cases a day right now in the United States. That is the sense of urgency.”

Chansolme says patients can expect to get two shots with the Pfizer vaccine, which are given 21 days apart.

“There are a lot of pretty strict storage requirements with this vaccine. Primarily that it needs to be stored at -70 degrees,” he said.

As for the Moderna vaccine, it is also a two shot combination that is given 28 days apart. However, it needs to be stored at -20 degrees.

“In the meantime, we have to think about what we learned from those trials. It’s a very safe drug. In the short-term, we learned that there were not any serious side effects from the drug. It would not be uncommon to experience some fever. It would not be uncommon to experience some soreness at the injection site. They see maybe a little higher than with most vaccines that people, after the second shot, got some fevers and chills that lasted about three to six hours. They felt kinda sick. They were achy, but believe me, that’s a lot better than getting COVID. Those symptoms resolved pretty quickly and people have done fine for the most part since then with a very, very high effectiveness. It’s been well publicized that these vaccines are over 95% effective and even the people in the vaccine group who got COVID had a very diminished course as compared to people who did not get the vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Chansolme says one of the most common questions he is asked is if patients who have already had COVID-19 need to get the vaccine.

“The answer right now is yes. If you’ve had disease, you probably have some immunity but it is still recommended that you get the vaccine if you have the appropriate risk factors. Hopefully, eventually, we’ll be offering COVID vaccines to everybody and so it won’t depend necessarily on just the risk factors that you have,” he said.

Once you get the vaccine, he says you still need to wear your mask while you’re out in public.

“This is a disease that is infecting well over 2,500 to 4,000 Oklahomans every day, and it’s killing probably on average about 15 to 20 people a day right now. So we have to be cognizant of that and continue to take our social responsibilities seriously,” he said.