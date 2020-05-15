Oklahoma doctor provides tips for businesses to safely reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As businesses across the state reopen for phase two, health care officials say there are steps that companies should take to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.

“It is time to start slowly reopening the economy, and I think as businesses open, we need to do some different things that won’t be quite business as usual as it has been in the past,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer.

Bratzler says businesses should focus on social distancing measures before allowing employees back at work. He suggests separating desks, closing break rooms, and enhancing cleaning protocols.

“Avoid areas where people might congregate, think about things that people share like copiers or other things where they might be touching,” he said.

Also, he suggests implementing staggered shifts and allowing vulnerable employees to continue working from home.

“You also have to think about the challenges of childcare at this point in time because many summer camps, schools, and other things are closed. So young mothers who have kids at home, it may be very difficult for them to arrange childcare at this point. Even though the economy is starting to open, they may not have a place to actually get childcare services,” he said.

At the same time, companies should be flexible with their sick leave policies.

“You don’t want people to feel compelled to come to work if they are ill,” he added.

If at all possible, Dr. Bratzler says companies should encourage people to wear masks.

“Again, the purpose of wearing a mask is to protect the people around you,” he said. “We know that a substantial number of patients who get COVID-19 have no symptoms at all so we definitely, we want to encourage people to wear masks in case you have somebody that got infected outside and don’t even know they have it.”

As for employees, doctors say they need to pay close attention to hand hygiene and social distancing.