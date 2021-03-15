Oklahoma doctor releases guidance for spring break travelers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Americans become vaccinated against COVID-19, some people are relaxing their precautions.

However, doctors warn that you still need to take COVID-19 seriously, especially during spring break.

“This year, people are looking forward to a regular spring break. Well, it’s not going to quite be that. We still need to do some things that we were doing before and make sure to be safe on spring break,” said Dr. David Chansolme, Infection Prevention INTEGRIS Health.

Dr. Chansolme says that the CDC has already released its recommendations for spring break travel.

If you must travel, the CDC says you should take steps to protect yourself and others:

If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Before you travel, get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your trip.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public.

Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who did not travel with you.

Get tested 3-5 days after your trip and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel, even if your test is negative. If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements after travel.

You may have been exposed to COVID-19 on your travels. Regardless of where you traveled or what you did during your trip, take these actions to protect others from getting COVID-19 after travel: Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who did not travel with you. It’s important to do this everywhere — both indoors and outdoors. Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public settings. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. If there are people in the household who did not travel with you, wear a mask and ask everyone in the household to wear masks in shared spaces inside your home for 14 days after travel. Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness. Watch your health: Look for symptoms of COVID-19.



“We are really, really close to getting everything back to full-on normal, and that depends on all of us doing the right things to make sure to be safe, to be smart, to be happy, and to be healthy,” he said.