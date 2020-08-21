Oklahoma doctor: Schools need to implement mask policies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many school districts head back to class, some are already being forced to make some immediate changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although some of the state’s largest districts have decided to start the school year virtually, others moved forward with in-person learning.

However, state officials say there have already been several instances of students and staff members being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In some cases, districts have decided to transition to digital learning for several weeks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr. David Chansolme, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at INTEGRIS Health, says there are a few things that you can do to try and keep students and teachers safe.

“Number one, what is the definition of safe? If it’s no COVID in schools, that’s probably not very realistic. There are going to be cases that come up,” Dr. Chansolme said.

However, he says schools should implement social distancing protocols, aggressive hand hygiene tactics, and community masking.

“I don’t think any school plan can consider to be valid or realistic if it doesn’t include masking. There is simply no question that masking mitigates disease spread,” he said. “So I would encourage the state leadership to consider that. I would encourage parents to consider that. Even if there’s not a mandate out there, you can still ask your kid to wear a mask. I think that is probably the most important thing that we can do to try and mitigate the disease spread. I am 100% aware that is tougher to do with a kindergartner than it is a middle school or a high school kid. And I recognize that sometimes kids are going to pull their mask down and do stuff like that, but the bottom line is a masking policy is going to be one of the most important things that we can do to try and keep our kids as safe as possible while we get them as smart as possible.”

Chansolme says that there is evidence that COVID-19 typically isn’t as severe in children, but families need to take care to make sure young children do not spread the virus to others.

